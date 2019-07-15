News

Open-source Hermes JavaScript engine could be used to improve performance of all JavaScript-based mobile applications

Facebook JavaScript engine boosts React Native on Android
Facebook has built a JavaScript engine, called Hermes, that improves the performance of React Native applications on Android devices. While the open-source engine is optimized for React Native today, it could be used to improve the performance of JavaScript-based mobile applications generally. 

Specifically, Hermes is geared to fast startup, leveraging compact bytecode and ahead-of-time static optimization. In many cases, enabling Hermes will improve startup time, decrease memory usage, and result in smaller app size.

