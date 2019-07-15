Review

The best machine learning and deep learning libraries

TensorFlow, Spark MLlib, Scikit-learn, PyTorch, MXNet, and Keras shine for building and training machine learning and deep learning models

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

At a Glance

If you’re starting a new machine learning or deep learning project, you may be confused about which framework to choose. As we’ll discuss, there are several good options for both kinds of projects.

There is a difference between a machine learning framework and a deep learning framework. Essentially, a machine learning framework covers a variety of learning methods for classification, regression, clustering, anomaly detection, and data preparation, and may or may not include neural network methods.