Eclipse enterprise Java is due in September 2019

Eclipse says Jakarta EE 8 will be fully compatible with Java EE 8, with better cloud and microservices support slated for future versions

Jakarta EE 8, an Eclipse Foundation implementation of enterprise Java that promises to be fully compatible with Java Enterprise Edition 8, is expected to arrive September 10, 2019. Eclipse has made the Jakarta EE platform specifications available on GitHub.

The foundation reported progress this week on Jakarta TCK (Technology Compatiblity Kit) Jobs, Jakarta Specification Project Names, and Jakarta Specification Scope Statements. The TCK 1.0 process document is expected to be completed in the near future. This document will cover aspects such as the materials a TCK must have in order to be considered suitable for providing portability, the process for challenging tests, and resolving them.

