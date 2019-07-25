News

NetBeans 11.1 adds Java EE 8 support

Quarterly NetBeans release brings Java EE 8 support for Maven and Gradle apps, updates integration with Payara and GlassFish

Apache NetBeans 11.1, the first release in a new quarterly release cycle for the integrated development environment, builds on its longstanding support for enterprise Java.

Released July 22, 2019, NetBeans 11.1 provides Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8 support for Maven-based and Gradle-based web applications, allowing them to be deployed to Java EE 8 containers. NetBeans 11.1 also integrates with Payara, a replacement for the GlassFish Java server, and GlassFish 5.01.

