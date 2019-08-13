Couchbase review: A smart NoSQL database

Every medium to large business needs a database. Large multi-national businesses often need globally distributed databases, and when they use their database for financial or inventory applications they need strong consistency. Few databases can fill both needs.

Couchbase Server is a memory-first, distributed, flexible JSON document database that is strongly consistent within a local cluster. Couchbase Server also supports cross data center replication with eventual consistency across clusters.

Couchbase Lite is an embedded mobile database that works offline and synchronizes with Couchbase Sync Gateway when online. Sync Gateway synchronizes with Couchbase Server as well as with multiple Couchbase Lite instances.

Couchbase Server can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, on Kubernetes, or in hybrid configurations. It comes in both open source and enterprise versions.