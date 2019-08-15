7 sweet Python IDEs you might have missed

The current state of IDEs built for Python is an embarrassment of riches. Six products made the cut in our last rundown, but there were many more worth noting—sophisticated efforts that provide a full-blown development system for experts, as well as modest projects suited to a first-time Pythonista.

Here are seven other Python IDEs, from the minimal to the maximal, that also should be on your radar.

Eric6

Like Python’s own native IDE IDLE, Eric6 is a Python IDE written in Python, although it uses the Qt5 UI framework to provide a far more sophisticated UI than IDLE.