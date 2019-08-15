Analysis

5 responsibilities of an agile software development manager

To gain all the benefits from agile, successful software development managers must be part translator, part motivator, and part task master

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

I recently participated in an #IDGTECHTalk, a Twitter chat held Thursdays at 12 pm ET that focused on the topic of “The Current and Future State of Coding.” Many of the questions and tweets were about coding languages and frameworks; I elected to focus on the role of software development management in ensuring teams meet objectives, follow best practices, and collaborate on solutions.

Many organizations empower self-organizing teams to commit every sprint and deliver reliable application releases. They expect code that is high quality, low defect, secure, and maintainable, that also meets business objectives and reduces technical debt. Large organizations that have multiple agile teams and strive to balance standards with self-organizing principles must consider the roles and responsibilities of management and key team members.