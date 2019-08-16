News

CloudBees readies software delivery management, Jenkins X via SaaS

The SaaS services are an attempt to commercialize and expand its CI/CD tools

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

CloudBees readies Jenkins X SaaS platform
Thinkstock

Software delivery platform provider CloudBees is looking to establish the category of software delivery management, to address siloed development processes, as well as to make the open source Jenkins CI/CD system available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering.

Software delivery management via SaaS

CloudBees’s planned SaaS-based SDM platform would tie together all artifacts, data, and events across an organization’s devops tool chain into a unified system of record. The goal is to improve collaboration between teams by providing universal insights, connected processes, and governance.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.