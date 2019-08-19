News

Microsoft buys jClarity to boost Java on Azure

Better performance, increased Java community engagement are the goals

With its acquisition of Java support services company jClarity, Microsoft is making a play to optimize Java workloads on its Azure cloud platform.

Microsoft calls jClarity the leading contributor to the AdoptOpenJDK project, which provides free, open source OpenJDK binaries. Microsoft has been a sponsor of AdoptOpenJDK, which has provided binaries for both Windows and Linux.

