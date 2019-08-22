News

Ruby on Rails 6.0 adds rich text capabilities

JavaScript, database support also get nods

Ruby on Rails 6.0, the latest version of the veteran web application framework, has improvements for composing rich text content and JavaScript integration.

Version 6.0 of the 15-year-old framework includes the Action Text framework for rich text content and editing, using the Trix editor for formatting. Text edited by Trix is saved to its own rich text model associated with any Active Record model in the application. Also with Action Text, embedded images or other attachments are automatically stored using Active Storage.

