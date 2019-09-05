News

OpenJDK proposal would speed up Java G1 garbage collector

The new -XX:-G1UseConcRefinement flag would turn off concurrent refinement and allow G1 to use a throughput post-write barrier

Editor at Large, InfoWorld

Java’s G1 garbage collector would benefit from greater throughput and reduced CPU usage through a plan being floated in the OpenJDK community.

A draft JDK Enhancement Proposal (JEP) titled, “Throughput post-write barrier for G1,” would have the collector use a throughput-optimized barrier when concurrent refinement has been disabled to achieve better throughput at the cost of latency on certain workloads that are not latency-sensitive.

