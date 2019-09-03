News

Kubernetes-native Quarkus Java ready for testing

Red Hat’s Quarkus project is a small-footprint Java stack designed for container-based, cloud-native applications

Quarkus, Red Hat’s Kubernetes-native Java stack geared for cloud and microservices applications, is set to move to internal testing before potentially being opened up to developers as a product offering in coming months.

With Quarkus, Red Hat aims to enable smaller footprints for Java applications, making them more amenable to container deployments, more portable, and easier to deploy into cloud-native environments.

