Work begins on Java 14

An upgrade to file mapping byte buffers to support non-volatile memory is targeted for the next version of standard Java due in 2020

Java 13 is still a week away from its September 17 arrival, but work has already begun on its successor, Java 14. A JDK Enhancement Proposal (JEP) for Java Development Kit 14, posted in openjdk.java.net, would upgrade Java’s mapped byte buffers to support non-volatile memory. 

If JDK 14 follows the six-month release cadence set for Java, the upgrade would arrive as a production release in March 2020. As a non-LTS (long term support) release, JDK 14 would be supported for six months before making way for a successor release.

