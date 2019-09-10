News

Eclipse Jakarta EE arrives

Two years after taking over Java EE from Oracle, the Eclipse Foundation has shipped its implementation of Java EE 8

The Eclipse Foundation has released the Jakarta EE 8 platform and web profile specifications, which constitute Eclipse’s implementation of Java Enterprise Edition 8. The group also made available a Jakarta EE application server and open source technology compatibility kits (TCK) for testing compliant implementations.

The Jakarta EE specifications can be accessed at the project website. Specifications range from Jakarta Annotations, which represent semantics for declarative programming, to Jakarta Server Pages, which define a template engine for web applications.

