News

Dart language taps machine learning for code completion

Google’s Dart 2.5 SDK features previews of machine learning powered code completion and a foreign function interface for C interoperability

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Dart language taps machine learning for code completion
tookapic (CC0)

Dart 2.5, the latest version the Google-developed language that compiles to machine code or JavaScript, includes technical previews of machine learning powered code completion and a foreign function interface for calling C code.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.