Rust vs. Go: How to choose

In less than a decade, two new programming languages have emerged as major options for enterprise development: Go, which was created at Google, and Rust, which was created at Mozilla.

Both languages offer indispensable features for modern software development: a sophisticated and integrated toolchain, memory safety, an open source development model, and strong communities of users.

Apart from those similarities, Rust and Go are dramatically different. They were built to scratch different itches, fulfill different demands, and write different kinds of programs.

Thus, comparing Rust and Go isn’t about which language is “objectively better,” but about which language is best for a given programming task. With that in mind, let’s look at the main ways Rust and Go differ, and the kinds of work each is best suited for.