Feature

Rust vs. Go: How to choose

Do you want execution speed or developer speed? Memory safety or easy concurrency? How to decide between Rust and Go

Senior Writer, InfoWorld |

In less than a decade, two new programming languages have emerged as major options for enterprise development: Go, which was created at Google, and Rust, which was created at Mozilla.

Both languages offer indispensable features for modern software development: a sophisticated and integrated toolchain, memory safety, an open source development model, and strong communities of users.