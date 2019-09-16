Feature

Why developers hate low-code

9 reasons programmers grow frustrated with the tools that are supposed to save them time

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

The suits love the idea of “low code” tools. To them, less code means less work and less work means speedier projects, faster satisfaction, leaner budgets, and, ultimately, a fuller bowl of gravy for doling out big bonuses to those same suits. Who doesn’t like any of these things?

Developers for one. Oh, they like these grand promises in theory (who doesn’t want to do less work?) but they know there’s often a big gap between the theory of easier development and the reality that sets in when the deadline gets close and the tools don’t do exactly what they’re told.