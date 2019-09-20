News

Software jobs pay twice the national average

Software jobs not only pay twice as much, but are growing at twice the rate of US jobs overall, report finds

Things are looking good these days for software industry workers, who are making more than twice the average annual wage of other workers, according to a research report released this week by Software.org: The BSA Foundation.

The average annual wage for software jobs in the US was $114,000 in 2019, more than double the $51,960 annual wage for all US workers in 2018. All told, the software industry directly employs 3.1 million people in the US—up 7.3 percent from 2016—and indirectly supports a total of 14.1 million jobs. Of the 3.1 million software industry jobs in the US, California led the way with 557,657 of those jobs, followed by Texas with 244,830 software industry jobs and Virginia with 188,939.

