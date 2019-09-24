Feature

Should open source licenses fight evil?

New open source licenses attempt to legislate what we can and cannot do with software. Problem is, that’s not open

Contributor, InfoWorld |

Open source has come under fire in recent years, with companies like MongoDB hoping to shift its very definition to include proprietary software. But it’s the more recent, and more well-intentioned, salvo that could do the most damage.

Last Thursday, in response to Chef’s willingness to do business with US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), one open source developer pulled his software from Chef, causing customer systems to go down. By Friday, Chef not only fixed the outage, but also reversed its policy of doing business with ICE.

