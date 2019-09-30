Feature

10 software development cults to join

Because programming is more fun when we take things to the extreme and obsess about the ‘right way’ to write code

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

10 software development cults to join
Thinkstock

Every programmer knows the feeling. You’ve written a few lines, tested them, and checked them into some repository. Now is the time to stop, take a breather, maybe reflect upon the majesty of it all, and then get back to obsessing about your latest programmer cult.

It doesn’t matter if you started your first programming class this fall or if you’ve been writing bit-banging code since it had to be toggled into the front panel of an Altair. There’s only so much fun to be had talking about mundane things like correctness or accuracy. Only the client prattles on about whether the code meets the specs.

Related:

Peter Wayner is contributing editor at InfoWorld and the author of more than 16 books on diverse topics, including open source software, autonomous cars, privacy-enhanced computation, digital transactions, and steganography.