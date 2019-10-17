7 principle coding practices for agile developers

Agile software development is not just about agile principles and practices. To be successful in releasing software that positively impacts end-users, addresses technical debt, and deploys reliably, the development team must also consider their agility-driving coding practices and architecture standards.

An even more important consideration is at stake for technology organizations. As hard as it is to develop software, it’s even harder to deploy enhancements and upgrades regularly over an extended period. Devops CI/CD and IAC (infrastructure as code) practices partially address one critical factor as the automation enables reliable and repeatable ways to deploy applications. Add in continuous testing, and development teams have a way to validate that code changes don’t impact existing functionality.

However, as applications get older, the original developers move on to other projects and sometimes other companies. When new developers join the team, they must learn the software’s architecture and understand the code before they can reliably and efficiently change it.