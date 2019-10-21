Feature

JSON tools you don’t want to miss

Developers can choose from many great free and online tools for JSON formatting, validating, editing, and converting to other formats

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

JSON tools you don’t want to miss
GrandeDuc / Getty Images

JSON, for JavaScript Object Notation, is a popular and lightweight data interchange format that has become ubiquitous on the web. JSON is known for being both easy for developers to use and easy for machines to parse and generate.

Not surprisingly, JSON has attracted the attention of tool builders, which have created a variety of tools for reformatting, validating, and parsing JSON. These range from online utilities you run in your web browser to plug-ins for code editors and IDEs such as Visual Studio Code and Eclipse.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.