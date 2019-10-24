News

Visual Studio Code updates Java support

Microsoft’s code editor adds new code navigation, code actions, code snippets, and refactoring features, along with Java 13 support

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Nathan Dumlao (CC0)

The September 2019 update to the Visual Studio Code editor, known as version 1.39, includes a number of new capabilities and improvements for Java developers. In addition, support for Java 13, the latest version of standard Java, has been added via the Language Support for Java extension from Red Hat.

New Java features in Visual Studio Code 1.39 include easier navigation of class implementations and overriding methods, inline refactoring, and new code actions and code snippets. The Language Support for Java extension provides Java linting, IntelliSense, refactoring, and Maven and Gradle support. 

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.