Google App Engine adds support for Java 11

The Java 11 runtime is now generally available on App Engine, supporting twice the amount of memory as Java 8

Google’s App Engine cloud has added official support for Java 11, the latest long-term support (LTS) version of the Java language platform, as a production release. 

The App Engine Standard Environment Java 11 runtime is generally available for running any Java 11 application, web framework, or service in a managed serverless environment. Java 11 had been offered on App Engine in a beta release since June.

