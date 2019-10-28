News

Android Studio 4.0 backs native UI toolkit

Now available in a preview release, the Android Studio 4.0 ‘Canary’ upgrade works with the JetPack Compose UI toolkit and improves Java 8 support

Google has rolled out a preview of the Android Studio 4.0 IDE, with support for the Jetpack Compose toolkit for building native Android UIs.

Android Studio 4.0 “Canary” works hand in hand with Jetpack Compose, which leverages Kotlin APIs, reduces coding requirements to build native UIs, and automatically updates a UI when state changes. Now entering a developer preview phase, Jetpack Compose is accessible in Android Studio.

