Why the Rust language is on the rise

Rust may not be easy to learn, but developers love the speed, the tools, the ‘guard rails,‘ and the community

You’ve probably never written anything in Rust, the open source, systems-level programming language created by Mozilla, but you likely will at some point. Developers crowned Rust their “most loved” language in Stack Overflow’s 2019 developer survey, while Redmonk’s semi-annual language rankings saw Rust get within spitting distance of the top 20 (ranking #21).

This, despite Rust users “find[ing] difficulty and frustration with the language’s highly touted features for memory safety and correctness.”

