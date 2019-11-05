News

C challenges Java in language popularity survey

Monthly Tiobe Index has C and longtime leader Java in a virtual tie and Swift finally cracking the top 10

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

C challenges Java in language popularity survey
Getty Images

After nearly five years as the leader of the Tiobe index of programming language popularity, Java is now in a virtual dead heat with C. C trails Java by a mere fraction of a percent, according to the Tiobe Index of November 2019.

While Java is still ranked number one, with a rating of 16.246 percent, C is right behind it at 16.037 percent, a difference of just .209 percentage points. Tiobe reasons that C’s fortunes are on the upswing because of its use in Internet of Things development. The company speculates that C could have the number one ranking by the end of the year. Java has held Tiobe’s top spot since April 2015.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.