Go vs. Python: How to choose

When it comes to ease and convenience for the developer and accelerating the speed of development, two programming languages rise above the pack—Python and Go. Today Python is a mainstay of scripting, devops, machine learning, and testing, while Go is powering the new wave of container-based, cloud-native computing.

Sometimes the choice between Python and Go is obvious: Choose Python for its rich ecosystem, choose Go for its execution speed. But sometimes the choice isn’t so obvious. In this article, we’ll run through the key differences between the two languages, and highlight the pros and cons to help you choose the right language for the job at hand.

Go vs. Python: Developer convenience

Python and Go share a reputation for being convenient to work with. Both languages have a simple and straightforward syntax and a small and easily remembered feature set.