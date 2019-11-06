News

Red Hat’s Quarkus Java stack moves toward production release

Quarkus is a fast, lightweight, Kubernetes-native Java stack for building serverless and microservices applications

The fast, lightweight, open source Quarkus Java stack will graduate from its current beta designation and become available as a production release at the end of November. Sponsored by Red Hat, the microservices-oriented Java stack supports both reactive and imperative programming models. 

Quarkus is a Kubernetes-native Java stack for cloud-native and serverless application development. Quarkus promises faster startup times and lower memory consumption than traditional Java-based microservices frameworks. It features a reactive core based on Vert.x, a toolkit for building reactive applications based on the JVM, and the ability to automatically reflect code changes in running applications. 

