GraalVM adds Java 11 support

Latest upgrade of Oracle’s polyglot VM becomes the project”s first long term support release

Oracle has added Java 11 support to the GraalVM universal virtual machine, with the just-released GraalVM 19.3.

GraalVM 19.3 is the first long term support (LTS) release of the VM built from the mainline of the project. This means it will continue to receive security, stability, and performance updates until the next LTS release arrives.

