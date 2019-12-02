Feature

10 bad programming habits we secretly love

Breaking the rules can bring a little thrill — and produce better, more efficient code

We’ve all done it: snagged a cookie when mom wasn’t looking, had a little too much wine for dinner, let the car sit in a parking spot after the meter expired. We’ve even gone around Deadman’s Curve a bit too fast. And yes, we’ve all violated any number of the cardinal rules of programming, the ones that everyone agrees are bad. And we secretly liked it.

We’ve thumbed our nose at the rules of good programming, typed out code that is totally bad—and we’ve lived. There were no lightning bolts from the programming gods. Our desktops didn’t explode. In fact, our code compiled and shipped, and the customers seemed happy enough.

