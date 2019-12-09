How-To

27 essential tips for Git and GitHub users

Smarter cloning, forking, merging, branching, documenting, sharing, and automating with Git and GitHub

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

While Git users have dozens of get-started guides to choose from, and GitHub offers a number of guides of its own, it’s still not easy to find a collection of useful tips for developers who want to work smarter with Git and GitHub. Let’s fix that.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Git or GitHub, the next few paragraphs will give you enough background to understand the tips. We’ll list about a dozen useful resources at the end of this article.