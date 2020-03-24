Data structures and algorithms in Java: A beginner's guide

This tutorial series is a beginner's guide to data structures and algorithms in Java. You'll learn:

How to recognize and use array and list data structures in your Java programs.

Which algorithms work best with different types of array and list data structures.

Why some algorithms will work better than others for your specific use case.

How to use time and space complexity measurements to choose the most efficient algorithm for your use case.

Learn what a data structure is and how data structures are classified, as well as what an algorithm is, how to read and write algorithms using pseudocode, and how to use time and space complexity measurements to choose the most efficient algorithm for your program.

Get started with one-dimensional arrays and the three ways to introduce them to your Java programs, then explore five algorithms you can use to search and sort one-dimensional arrays.

Learn three techniques for creating multidimensional arrays in Java, then use the Matrix Multiplication algorithm to multiply elements in a two-dimensional array. You'll also get started with ragged arrays, which are popular for big data applications.

Learn how to create and manipulate singly-linked lists in your Java code. You'll also find out what algorithms are most commonly used to search and sort singly-linked lists.

Doubly-linked lists and circular-linked lists offer a wide range of searching and sorting behavior for your Java programs. Using them could lend more flexibility to your Java programs.