JavaFX 14 enhances API, mobile support

JavaFX 14, the latest version of the open source, Java-based, rich client application platform, has arrived. The new version features improvements related to the top-level API as well as mobile development.

For the API, functionality was added to make it easier for developers to build custom controls. In the mobile vein, JavaFX for mobile SDKs are now built from OpenJFX, the same source as for desktop JavaFX. Combined with the GraalVM native image AOT (ahead-of-time) compiler, JavaFX now achieves high performance on mobile, while developers can use the same JavaFX APIs for mobile as for the desktop.

JavaFX 14 also fixes a number of bugs related to animation, CSS, and running JavaFX on macOS 10.15 Catalina. The new version also updates the underlying implementations used for the WebView component and media functionality, and enables support for HTTP2 in WebView.

JavaFX 14 arrived last week, succeeding JavaFX 13, which shipped in September 2019. The JavaFX runtime, available from Gluon, is offered as a platform-specific SDK, as a number of jmods, and as a set of Maven artifacts.

JavaFX is licensed under GPL v2 + Classpath. JavaFX had been part of Oracle’s Java Development Kit but was removed from the JDK in 2018.

