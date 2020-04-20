Feature

14 ways AWS beats Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have their advantages, but they don’t match the breadth and depth of the Amazon cloud

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

11 ways AWS beats Azure and Google Cloud
TNS Sofres (CC BY 2.0)

There are many good cloud companies that do a perfectly good job. You click and they deliver a root login to a running instance. All of them are good. Some even have areas where they’re the best. None of them, though, manage to measure up to the breadth and depth of Amazon.

The reason is simple: AWS has built out so many products and services that it’s impossible to begin to discuss them in a single article or even a book. Many of them were amazing innovations when they first appeared and the hits keep coming. Every year Amazon adds new tools that make it harder and harder to justify keeping those old boxes pumping out heat and overstressing the air conditioner in the server room down the hall.

[ Also on InfoWorld: 12 ways Microsoft Azure beats AWS | 11 ways Google Cloud beats AWS ]

Related:

Peter Wayner is contributing editor at InfoWorld and the author of more than 16 books on diverse topics, including open source software, autonomous cars, privacy-enhanced computation, digital transactions, and steganography.